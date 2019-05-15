EZMarketing Designs & Develops New Website for Hermansader’s Art Gallery

Lancaster, PA – EZMarketing is proud to announce the launch of Hermansader’s Victorian Mansion & Art Gallery’s new website, hermansadersartgallery.com.

Local artist, Tom Hermansader, was looking for a new website design that included a gallery and links to Etsy to increase sales for his artwork. As a longtime client of EZMarketing, he turned to them for the project.

Tom Hermansader has been painting landmarks on canvas and paper for over four decades. The realistic style he uses captures the true essence of what “hometown” means and has preserved both old and the new of Lancaster County, Lancaster City, and more than a hundred other locations around Pennsylvania. He stated the following in regards to working with EZMarketing on the project, “EZ … just like their name – easy to work with, artistic, and very creative!”

“Tom Hermansader has been a longtime client of EZMarketing and we needed to upgrade his website so he could sell more of his artwork on Etsy,” said Joe Sites, Website Designer and Developer for EZMarketing. “We gave the site a new design and make it easier for users to purchase his fantastic art.”

About EZMarketing

EZMarketing is a Lancaster, Pa. marketing agency specializing in website design and digital marketing. Through results-driven marketing strategies, EZMarketing makes it easier for small businesses throughout Lancaster, York, and Harrisburg to achieve their business dreams. For more information, visit us at www.ezmarketing.com.

About Hermansader’s Victorian Mansion & Art Gallery

Hermansader’s Victorian Mansion is a bed and breakfast featuring Tom Hermansader’s artistry. It is located in the unique river town of Columbia, Pa. filled with quaint ambiance and historic architecture. For more information, visit www.hermansadersartgallery.com.

