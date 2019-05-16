17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [unidentified facebook posts intended to intimidate; a summary of Tuesday’s council meeting & more] – 5/16/2019

cbsd website

Robust Website | Columbia Borough School District is sporting a brand-new look at its Website and it’s attractive, functional and quite robust. It’s also sporting a live feed. Meanwhile the borough is slogging through getting its longtime promised new Website and getting its quarterly newsletter going.

school board agendaAgenda | Tonight’s school board of directors’ meeting agenda – the last one before the primary election. Come out to watch the director’s interactions.

“Why do you have to troll here Carolyn? | Don’t you get enough media attention?” | The anonymous post at the PA Catholic Conference facebook page (since removed) questioned clergy abuse survivor Carolyn Fortney for posting at the page. – The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

a recant | An apology from the Conference is now posted –  Pennsylvania Catholic Conference

muni briefs 5-16“According to borough Manager Rebecca S. Denlinger, borough council and its planning commission, began working on this ordinance months ago, before learning there are at least two short-term rentals operating in town.” | extract from the Municipal Briefs article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

newspaper may survive | “Reading Eagle newspaper gets ‘multiple bids'”WITF

5-16 comp plan hearing

A Public Listening Session | This is posted at the borough Website: A chance to “voice your opinion?” at an out-of town venue. The Columbia Animal Hospital is in West Hempfield Township located at 4081 Columbia Ave, Columbia, PA 17512.

Ghost newspapers | “If you open a community newspaper in the Philadelphia suburbs today, you’re likely to see a press release reprinted as a news story, or an article written by someone from the next town — or county — over.” That’s the opening article about the impact of reduced reporter staffing in newspapers in the Philadelphia area in this WITF article.

