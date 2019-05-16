Thursday’s news items [unidentified facebook posts intended to intimidate; a summary of Tuesday’s council meeting & more] – 5/16/2019

Robust Website | Columbia Borough School District is sporting a brand-new look at its Website and it’s attractive, functional and quite robust. It’s also sporting a live feed. Meanwhile the borough is slogging through getting its longtime promised new Website and getting its quarterly newsletter going.

Agenda | Tonight’s school board of directors’ meeting agenda – the last one before the primary election. Come out to watch the director’s interactions.

“Why do you have to troll here Carolyn? | Don’t you get enough media attention?” | The anonymous post at the PA Catholic Conference facebook page (since removed) questioned clergy abuse survivor Carolyn Fortney for posting at the page. – The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

a recant | An apology from the Conference is now posted – Pennsylvania Catholic Conference

“According to borough Manager Rebecca S. Denlinger, borough council and its planning commission, began working on this ordinance months ago, before learning there are at least two short-term rentals operating in town.” | extract from the Municipal Briefs article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

newspaper may survive | “Reading Eagle newspaper gets ‘multiple bids'” – WITF

A Public Listening Session | This is posted at the borough Website: A chance to “voice your opinion?” at an out-of town venue. The Columbia Animal Hospital is in West Hempfield Township located at 4081 Columbia Ave, Columbia, PA 17512.

Ghost newspapers | “If you open a community newspaper in the Philadelphia suburbs today, you’re likely to see a press release reprinted as a news story, or an article written by someone from the next town — or county — over.” That’s the opening article about the impact of reduced reporter staffing in newspapers in the Philadelphia area in this WITF article.