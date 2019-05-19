17512 Columbia

“Columbia Concerned Citizens Association Public meeting – May 19, 2019 | includes videos

“Today, there was a open public meeting in Columbia Pennsylvania at the National Watch and Clock Museum with the “Columbia Concerned Citizens Association.”

“A great group of locals trying to take back our local communities and make a difference. People who are passionate about holding the local government and borough council accountable. They desire open government and fiscally responsible government.” – FarmFresh.Media

“Not Everyone at the Meeting was happy about the citizens wanting to hold the elected powers accountable: Watch the VIDEO here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TlshAnnV7g

This message is being distributed to Columbia residences according to a Columbia Concerned Citizens Association representative.

urgent message

nm letter

And this is the citizens’ groups’ governing principles.

ccca principles

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s