“the Columbia-Hempfield debacle in 1960s” | Documented history vs. distorted history

Anyone can write or say anything based on their memory of what transpired. “Myths and legends are an integral part of human existence. They have been around us all the time. Though their validity is susceptible, nobody seems to mind as they stand as a proof of the human belief in divine powers.”

While others may believe whatever some people tell them, rational thinking persons, though, demand data documentation.

Here’s a newspaper article about the failed Columbia / Hempfield school consolidation efforts in the 1960s. In the article, it states, “(Columbia school Superintendent Harry) Smoker threw his own district under the school bus.”

Columbia news, views & reviews looked online for meeting minutes from the borough and from the Columbia Borough School District; alas, the posted minutes do not include minutes from the 1960s or 1970s.

The Columbia Citizens Action Committee is listed at the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search site; it’s most recent Form 990 is from 2007. It’s also listed at the Pennsylvania Department of State Corporation Search Website.

The Columbia Concerned Citizens Association is listed at the Pennsylvania Department of State Corporation Search Website with a registration date of 03/06/2019. There is no connection with the two organizations.

Luthercare does pay taxes on its properties; substantiation is shown at the Lancaster County Property Assessment Website.