17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [council meeting on Tuesday; agenda, packet and financial statements; school board primary election tabulations & more] – 5/25/2019

financial statementsPosted at the Borough Website

Coming May 28 | Borough Council Meeting (7:00pm) | Be sure to attend for explanations on the borough’s finances.

5-28 council meeting

Tuesday’s agenda | Columbia Borough Council Regular Meeting 05-28-2019 Agenda and Meeting Packet-w-o 2018 Audit

Cocaine Mitch | McConnell ca$he$ in”The Center for Public Integrity

school board results

now final | The Lancaster County Board of Elections has now posted the School Board elections including the “write-in” candidates. The results in Columbia show that the entrenched folks can be overcome. We’ll see what happens in November when the “real” election is held. Are machine politics ready for a rude awakening?

This weekend | “Adamstown celebrates 17th annual Community Days” WFMZ69-TV

Meet the GrumpysgrumpysPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on May 25. (Koji Sasahara / AP)

