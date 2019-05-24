Friday’s news items [Whatever happened to … ?; openings in Columbia; tax increase; CBD & more] – 5/24/2019

Whatever happened to … | Fourth Fridays in Columbia? There’s nary a hint at the Chamber Website. At the Borough Website, found this. It’s too bad that something that had promise just disappeared. Nothing current shown at the facebook page.

“Spring 2020 opening | planned for big child care center in Columbia Borough” – Lancaster Online

Before then | “Starview Brews plans late summer brewpub opening in Columbia” – Lancaster Online

June 16 | Columbia’s Garden Tour officially returns – fll Magazine

Some Sheets stores | will sell CBD products – news release

cannabinoids | So where can we find unbiased information about CBD products? That’s tough.

Graduation info | Columbia High School 147th Commencement. June 3 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM – Columbia High School Auditorium

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

Hard to blame her | “Theresa May says she’ll quit as Conservative leader June 7” – WITF – Great Britain’s RWNJs asked for BREXIT now they’re killing their own.

Another giant crumbling | “Philadelphia Inquirer offers buyouts, citing revenue decline” – WITF

Spending is up | “United States Invested More Than $694B on Elementary and Secondary Public School Education in Fiscal Year 2017″ – US Census Bureau

Get out, McConnell | The disaster aid bill that the vermin in Wonderland are getting ready to pass includes pork from the rat from Kentucky. Bozos like this just have to disappear. NOW!