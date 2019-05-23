17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [Columbia winner; events & arrests] – 5/23/2019

Columbia winner | “PA man wins $15,000 on camping trip”Delaware Lottery news release

traffic reroutingSOURCE: Columbia Borough Website

Their brains have been washed away (perhaps into the swamp) | “Does no one in Washington care about the national debt and federal deficits anymore?”Lancaster Online Editorial

cat shelter grand opening

wht recognitionSOURCE: Municipal Briefs – LNP – Always Lancaster

barnstormers

arrested

Three arrested | Columbia man is one arrested for stealing credit cardsManheim Township Police Department Crimewatch

one side

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | This info is extracted from an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The article, “Complete vote totals for the local contested races” fails to list the Democratic candidates tally. Also, the large number of write-in candidates is still being counted and may affect the above results.

 

 

 

