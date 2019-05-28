17512 Columbia

Primary election write-in’s have been posted; are you one of them?

Finally, the write-in candidates have been tabulated and the results have been posted at the Lancaster County Board of Elections Website. What a difference might have been made if people writing in names spelled them correctly.

Wouldn’t it be great if the electorate was educated and informed in fundamental civics?

On the Democratic Ticket; here’s what’s posted:

Council with writeins - R

On the Republican side, here are the results:Council with writeins - R

Compare the above with the preliminary results posted on the day following the Primary Election here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s