Tuesday’s news items [strawberries; council meeting; citizens groups & more] – 5/28/2019

Unsettled weather today | “Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am, then a chance of showers between 11 am and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.” – US Weather Service

Frugal Lancaster shares | strawberry picking pricing guide and MAP

No to smoking. Yes to free Wi-Fi. | Those are some of the ideas to recruit younger members into American Legion posts. Old, stodgy leadership in veterans’ clubs just don’t get it. – PA Post

Citizen action groups | Manheim Township Stands Up is one of the citizen initiatives that have emerged across the county to take stances against bad governance. MTSU members meet regularly to identify and discuss issues that impact them.

Reminder | There’s a council meeting tonight. Plan to attend to learn details on the borough’s finances and more:

Still watching and waiting | The Lancaster County Board of Elections has not yet posted the final Primary election results for borough councillors. Columbia news, views & reviews checks the Website daily to see whether “write-in’s” have been tabulated and announced.

Yesterday was a perfect day for a walk and seeing wildflowers.

Perfect to watch the leaves on trees being gently turned by the gentle breeze.

Perfect to sit under a leafy canopy to read a book.