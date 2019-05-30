17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [lots of things to do; things veterans clubs should know and do; lucky woman & more] – 5/30/2019

Riverlands Trail Festival

On Saturday | Join us to HIKE, BIKE, PADDLE, or PLAY at the Riverlands Trail Festival. Join us on the first Saturday in June anytime between 10 am and 3 pm to hit the trail, learn about our heritage, and explore our natural and cultural resources. Pick up a passport when you arrive. On your trail adventure you’ll find stops all along the 11-mile trail between Columbia and Shock’s Mill Bridge. Stop to get your passport stamped and do some fun trail-side activities. Drop your passport off at any trail-head to be entered to win great prizes!

Splish, splash | Somebody asked about a Splash Park for Columbia at a local fb page; here’s what Red Lion’s done.

Done right | The Columbia Borough School District’s Website is “done right.” 

Reality bites | “More home sellers being forced to cut prices”MarketPlace

am legion2

Veterans’ clubs & others | If you’re in the leadership strata (or you’re a member) this column from  the American Legion’s Keystone News May/June/July issue is a must read.

Adapt, become meaningful … or disappear | “As members die off, VFWs and American Legions scramble to bridge the generation gap”The Reading Eagle 

Twice a winner | “Lancaster County woman wins $1M at same Peach Bottom store where she won $100K before”Lancaster Online

cat shelter grand opening

New gaming destination | “Wind Creek Bethlehem plans to become ‘No. 1 resort destination in the Northeast’”The Morning Call

Here, OK; in Europe, not OK | “Crispr gene-editing will change the way Americans eat – here’s what’s coming.” The technology will be labeled and subject to stringent health and environment review in the EU, but not in the US, where produce could be radically changed. – The Guardian

“What banned substances might be hiding in your groceries? | If you live in the US, your grocery store is full of substances banned in Europe. Use our handy tool to find out what they are and how to avoid them.”The Guardian

foods

