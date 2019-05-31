OPINION: Masterbaiters and cyberbullies

“Opinion| When Trolls and Crybullies Rule the Earth” – The New York Times

During the weeks leading to the recent primary election in Columbia, there were more than a few instances of social media attacks on candidates and their families. Many of them were perpetrated at this anonymous facebook page — Columbia Borough Election Commentary.

Another facebook page with remarkable similarities to the one above also surfaced; it, too, is author non identified. In the anonymous, egalitarian world of social media, self-professed facebook marketing coach abound.

The anonymous posts threw “red meat” to others who railed on about candidates they did not support.

Since the election the “masterbaiter” who seems to have been involved with both facebook pages has been dormant. And that’s a good thing. So, too, is “pride of authorship. If people want to hurl insults, mis-truths and opinions … stand proudly and identify yourself.

It is a long time to November when the general election will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019.

Borough council aspirants will be trying to earn votes from the electorate. Most likely, they’ll be campaigning in numerous ways … including using social media and in-person events. We encourage citizens to register to vote and to find out as much as they can about the candidates.

Remember this will be the general election and voters are not “party-bound.” Registered voters can vote for anyone on the ballot and, of course, any write-in candidate they choose. In this election, independent voters can, and will, vote.

Be sure to keep abreast of what borough council candidates vying for offices in Columbia are saying. Check out their campaign facebook pages here:

Again, you have write in options, but remember — you have to spell the aspirant’s name correctly. Here is one person who is in the search for seat on the council.

NOTE: Here are the instructions on how to cast a ballot for a write-in candidate according to the Lancaster County Board of Elections: Voters must print the name on the ballot exactly as it appears on the information card.”

Columbia news, views & reviews encourages the candidates for office to expound on their character, their accomplishments and their hopes and ideas to make Columbia a better place for everyone. Conversely, we discourage vicious, unfounded, subjective, partisan, “dropped-on-your-head attacks.

Columbia news, views & reviews encourages citizens to find out as much as possible about the candidates. Look for verifiable, documentation and information. Meet the candidates at functions and ask them about their views, their ideas, their past, present and future intentions and actions. Ask them about arrest records you saw at the Case Information records of the The Unified JUDICIAL SYSTEM of PENNSYLVANIA WEB PORTAL: parking offenses, DUIs, bad checks, etc.