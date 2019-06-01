Saturday’s news items [lucky us; moving on up in Manheim; info for veterans; Red Ronald; library events & more] – 6/1/2019

Mill 72 | It’s a new item in Manheim. This town on Route 72 is capturing lots of enthusiasm with new businesses springing up. At Mill 72 Bake Shop and Café you’ll get smiles, a beautiful gathering space, glorious eats and a broad drink assortment … including chai. This family-owned endeavor happened with no revolving-loan assistance from the borough.

Traffic counts | PennDot traffic counts (annual average daily traffic volume, 2018)

Route 72 in Manheim (11,000 to 13,000)

Route 462 in Columbia (8,500 to 15,000)

Route 30 (57,000)

Route 441 south to Washington Boro (4,900)

Route 441 north to Marietta (20,000)

Spelling Bee champions | “Since 1925, children across America have participated in school, local and regional bees with the singular hope of making it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. This year, 11 million students will join in the experience.” And this year — for the first time ever — eight of them came out on top.

And then there’s this sign spotted at an area farmers’ market yesterday! Thankfully the eight young persons shown will “make America great again.”

This inventory lists resources for health and social service professionals interested in enhancing their outreach and support for older Veterans and other older adults who have or are at risk for behavioral health conditions. It covers resources on topics including post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide prevention, long term services and supports, and more.

This entry has been updated to include the 2019 edition of the Inventory.

“How Lancaster should deal with hate | Jewish Family Services of Lancaster will present a program on “Hate in Lancaster County: Our Community’s Response” at 7 p.m. Sunday, in the sanctuary of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St. The program will address the Lancaster community’s response to hatred directed at individuals and groups in Lancaster County. Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Shaarai Shomayim will be the keynote speaker. Other participants include Chief Peter Anders of the Millersville University Police Department; Dan Jurman, CEO of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster; Nicole Kaplan, registered nurse; and Mukaram Syed of the Islamic Center of Lancaster. Lancaster attorney Nina Shapiro will serve as the panel moderator. The program is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the program in the temple’s social hall.

Ronald the Republican gives | Probably because the GOP regularly votes against increases to the minimum wage.

Without newspapers, who’d know? | “Orchard Park police chief gets another $100,000 to retire” – The Buffalo News

Like ice cream? | Boy are we lucky