17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [Accomac for sale again; overdose reporting; library events; left-right-center reporting & more] – 6/3/2019

on the block again | The Accomac Inn is for sale again. The York Daily Record reports that, “Less than six months after ‘Happy’ Henry Shenk purchased The Accomac Inn, the historic restaurant is back on the market.”

another case of leader dumass | “After R.I. bishop’s tweet outrages LGBTQ community, a priest pleads with faithful not to leave the church”The Boston Globe

Pentagon to White House | “stop politicizing military”The Los Angeles Times

calendar

native american

Grumpy’s on the road again | “US president tweets calling London mayor ‘loser’ before touching down at Stansted” The Guardian

Editorial | You’re not welcome here The Guardian

news bias

left, middle, right | “Your News Source Has An Opinion. This Is The Way It LeansDaily Infographic

ods

if the reporting is accurate | Here are the heroin overdose incidents provided by the “Lancaster County-Wide Communications data, specifically emergency dispatches  responses to reported overdose incidents, from Jan. 1, 2014, to March 15, 2017. The map is presented as an awareness and prevention tool in the ongoing battle against the national heroin/opioid epidemic.

“The incident markings on the map are not categorized by incident severity or type of drug involved in the reported overdose incident. Overdose death incidents are not given distinguished markings. Additionally, it is very likely not all of these reports were in fact active overdose incidents when emergency responders arrived at the location. The map was designed to deliberately exclude and protect the identities of those patients involved and their exact addresses. In moving forward, the map will be updated quarterly with new reports.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s