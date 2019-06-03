Monday’s news items [Accomac for sale again; overdose reporting; library events; left-right-center reporting & more] – 6/3/2019

on the block again | The Accomac Inn is for sale again. The York Daily Record reports that, “Less than six months after ‘Happy’ Henry Shenk purchased The Accomac Inn, the historic restaurant is back on the market.”

another case of leader dumass | “After R.I. bishop’s tweet outrages LGBTQ community, a priest pleads with faithful not to leave the church” – The Boston Globe

Pentagon to White House | “stop politicizing military” – The Los Angeles Times

Grumpy’s on the road again | “US president tweets calling London mayor ‘loser’ before touching down at Stansted” – The Guardian

Editorial | You’re not welcome here – The Guardian

left, middle, right | “Your News Source Has An Opinion. This Is The Way It Leans“ – Daily Infographic

if the reporting is accurate | Here are the heroin overdose incidents provided by the “Lancaster County-Wide Communications data, specifically emergency dispatches responses to reported overdose incidents, from Jan. 1, 2014, to March 15, 2017. The map is presented as an awareness and prevention tool in the ongoing battle against the national heroin/opioid epidemic.

“The incident markings on the map are not categorized by incident severity or type of drug involved in the reported overdose incident. Overdose death incidents are not given distinguished markings. Additionally, it is very likely not all of these reports were in fact active overdose incidents when emergency responders arrived at the location. The map was designed to deliberately exclude and protect the identities of those patients involved and their exact addresses. In moving forward, the map will be updated quarterly with new reports.”