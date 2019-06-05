17512 Columbia

hit & run accident

hit &amp; run

The above photos are from a local facebook group post; and this is from the Columbia Police Department’s CrimeWatch page:

“At 10:45 p.m. on 06-04-2019, a car ran the stop sign at 5th and Maple St. causing a collision with another occupied vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled west on Maple St. The suspect vehicle was a dark colored sedan and will have significant damage to the passenger side, to include a missing window and side mirror. A window recovered at the scene had aftermarket tint film on it. The passenger side mirror from the suspect vehicle was also found at the scene. It is maroon in color (photo attached). Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle/driver or who might have witnessed the vehicle leaving the scene should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or submit a tip below.”

