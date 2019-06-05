Wednesday’s news items [the other side; borough’s annual report; school board meeting agenda; chemical castration & more] – 6/5/2019

Take it to the “other side” | In Wrightsville

When’s the last time we heard | “fornicators?” That’s the topic of a letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Alabama joins in | Alabama’s joined the other states that have approved chemical castration for sex crimes involving children. Will the Catholic Church be next?

NO surprise | This opinion poll is from a Webpage at Lancaster Online; despite Lancaster County’s “red” voting record, the poll affirms the independent thinking of many. The times, they may be a changing.

A thought | Do what Vermont does to bring people and business – The Boston Globe

Spring up with the weeds | “Meet marijuana’s close cousin: What is CBD and why is it suddenly everywhere?” – PennLive

Click to enlarge | This is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster; it’s also posted at Lancaster Online, but we’ve not found it posted anywhere else.

Click to enlarge or see the agenda with attachments at the School District’s Website.

Get rid of those plastic bags | “Pennsylvania lawmakers push to eliminate litter and single-use plastic” – WHYY