Thursday’s news items [“scenes seen” & more] – 6/6/2019

Oh, yeah | People’s behavior.

It’s good to be in guv’mint | “Public employees are typically covered by expensive defined benefit retirement programs, while private employees are typically covered by less expensive defined contribution plans.” – PublicPurpose

Some photos of parts of the property from off Route 462.

What’s that ordinance again? | Oh, yes, it’s entitled Ordinance 911- Hazardous Vehicle Parking

New tenant coming | and that commands a spruced up parking lot. There’s work being done inside the former Musser’s store at the Musser’s Shopping Center … and work being done creating a resurfaced parking lot. The writing on the window of the new store says, AJ’s Surplus Grocery Store Coming soon (as near as we can make it out). Of course the parking lot was not finished when we snapped the above photos yesterday, but we counted four spaces identified as handicap accessible parking. That’s just twice as many as Smith’s Hotel sports.

“We need to raise $2,500 for 2019.” | Help support two “Movies under the Stars” in 2019.

“PennDOT to Patch and Pave Ramps at U.S. 30 Exit for Route 462, Wrightsville and Cool Springs Road in Hellam Township, York County; Expect weeknight ramp detours for accelerated concrete patching and asphalt paving.” – news release

“Lancaster County celebrates rivers and streams with ‘Water Week'” – WITF

Want to buy a raceway? | “Maple Grove Raceway up for sale” – WFMZ69-TV