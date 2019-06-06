17512 Columbia

The 75th anniversary of D-Day | scenes that must be remembered

Seventy-five years ago today at 6:30 am, “the first five assault divisions were delivered to their beaches under cover of a naval bombardment.” Today is the anniversary of that moment in time that Americans of a generation revere – today is D-Day.dday

“The D-day photos that must be seen” |The Los Angeles Times

“Veterans of the operations at Normandy have said this (the opening scenes from “Saving Private Ryan”) was the closest they have ever seen any film come to capturing what they saw and experienced … “

The opening scenes from the movie: Saving Private Ryan

