One comment

  1. Development is the reason the combined school and township taxes here in Mannheim Township are almost half those in Columbia and the school performance is among the best in the state instead of one of the fifty worst. Still, the loss of Conestoga House would be a shame.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s