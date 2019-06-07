“I think people are tired of development … “ | A quote from this Lancaster Online article: “Conestoga House sale called off in Lancaster Township.”
Development is the reason the combined school and township taxes here in Mannheim Township are almost half those in Columbia and the school performance is among the best in the state instead of one of the fifty worst. Still, the loss of Conestoga House would be a shame.