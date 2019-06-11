Tuesday’s news items [council meeting tonight; gas prices; library events & more] – 6/11/2019

Tonight @ 7:00 pm | Council meeting

Gas prices fall | Columbia’s gas prices in the $2.60s — just like Wrightsville’s now.

Don’t believe | these social security myths – The York Dispatch

“Reading City Council members | discussed an agenda item referred by a citizen petition Monday night.” – WFMZ69-TV

Prudent guidance | when seeking employees or consultants. | “The most effective way to recruit is to look both internally and externally. Often, employers will advertise internally first before extending it to those outside the organization. Whatever approach you choose, it is important for employers to undertake a robust and fair recruitment process. When shortlisting and interviewing applicants, you should focus on areas set out in the job description, person specification and application form. This will help you find the right person for the role and your business. Opening it to all also means that it eliminates any potential discriminatory hurdles. Depending on the circumstances, the lack of an internal advertisement can amount to unlawful discrimination.” – SOURCE: international Employment Law & HR Services organization.

“Eliminate Pennsylvania school property taxes? | Expect fresh debate after new bills go out in July” – The Morning Call

State police | Warn sex offenders of phone scam – WITF

Lt. Governor gets it | “opens up his central Pa. pool to the public” – The Lebanon Daily News

Just opened | “The Dark Parlour Haus of Obscurities is a collection of weird you can buy in York” – The York Daily Record

et tu, RWNJ evangelicals | “Evangelical churches have long distanced themselves from the sexual abuse crisis that has consumed the Catholic Church. But a reckoning has arrived.” – The Washington Post