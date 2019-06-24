“Sparrow Websites #DISCOVERCOLUMBIA INSTAGRAM winner announced

Columbia, Pa. – Sparrow Websites announced Hope Schlenkrid, @river_life_love on Instagram, the winner of their #DiscoverColumbia Instagram contest, held May 1 through May 31, 2019, earning herself a grand prize of $500.

Hope’s photo of the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Columbia was creative and original. It captured some of the ‘only in Columbia’ elements that make the rivertown an exciting place to live, work, and play. The photo portrays the “old” in a new and innovative way – something that is currently happening across the historic rivertown as new businesses open, entrepreneurs move in, and exciting changes happen all around!

When Hope got a camera for Christmas, she had no idea it would land her $500. She was given a glass ball and got creative and started snapping photos of Columbia. One day her mom mentioned to her that there was a contest to show what’s unique and exciting about Columbia… and the rest is history.

“Not every 13-year-old gets a chance to win $500 – but we hope that Hope will be inspired in her new creative endeavors and will continue to share our how she likes to #DiscoverColumbia,” said Justin Rule, owner of Sparrow Websites.

For all of the details and to view Hope’s winning photo, visit www.sparrowwebsites.com/discovercolumbia, and watch for new #DiscoverColumbia contests coming your way from your friends at Sparrow Websites.