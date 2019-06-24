It’s SPAM MONDAY … or so it seems.

If the ads with spurious claims in newspapers today are not bad enough … the spate of telephone calls from hawkers for the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police and a few others have us just … well pissed.

Here’s a screen shot of the calls on one of our phones. The 717.504.4812 number has called to two of our phones; “Warning! Several people have complained about this number. It has been reported to the FCC and several other US scam agencies.” That’s the report at one verification website.

One of our phones is a business phone and we have to answer – that’s how we know the caller was trying to solicit for the Fraternal Order of Police. The other calls could be from legitimate callers, we’ll never know. We don’t answer the calls unless we know the caller’s ID.

And then there are the regular email spammers. Here’s one from today.

How do we know it’s SPAM. Don’t deal with Wells Fargo — NEVER WILL.