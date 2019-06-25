Tuesday’s news items [Fourth Friday?; rule of law; Oregon Dairy decision; craft show – 6/25/2019

UPDATE | “New Route 462 Bridge over Little Conestoga Creek to Wrap Up in July” – news release

Saturday, June 29 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm | “A variety of vendors will be filling Locust Street Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for this free event. Expect amazing crafts, antiques, art, demonstrations and food! Rain date: July 13.” – Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce

Whatever happened to | Fourth Friday in Columbia? This Friday is the “fourth Friday” of the month. There’s nary a mention of it at the Chamber of Commerce Website (which, incidentally, has this out of date copy at the top of its splash page this morning: “Thunder on the River Car Show event volunteers needed. Shifts are open anywhere between 6:30 a.m. to the close of the event at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15. Held on Locust Street, Columbia. Help with registration, announcing winners and distributing trophies to presenters, etc. Contact Rachel.stebbins.consulting@gmail.com.)” There’s nothing current at this facebook page. This Columbia Borough Webpage refers people to the Chamber of Commerce Website.

Doesn’t anyone care | about presenting a unified impression about Columbia’s events to citizens, visitors, would-be citizens and business operators? Take a look at what the communities do:

One quote | “I think the citizens are going to ask for better representation.” Last night, the Manheim Township Commissioners voted along party lines to approve the Oregon Dairy project in spite of a vocal community opposition effort. A comment following the article: “99% of the residents can be against these type of developments but they’re ALWAYS APPROVED BECAUSE OF PAYOFFS! Anyone hold any type of office should be required to file financial reports!” – Lancaster Online

Emotionally charged | Agree or disagree, the rule of law must be followed in civil society. A letter-to-the-editor in today’s newspaper asks for civility in disagreement; the writer asks, “the commissioners, the public and the media to remember to not just consider what has been said, but also how it has been said.” Subjective maligning testimony is equally disdainful as a lack of transparency and integrity.

“Rule of law is a principle under which all persons, institutions, and entities are accountable to laws that are:

Publicly promulgated (is transparent)

Equally enforced (or applied)

Independently adjudicated

And consistent with international human rights principles.”

Bunch more comments | More than 171 comments about this contentious issue are at the Lancaster Online facebook page.

Nothing | Wanted to see the comments at the Manheim Township facebook page (there’s an icon at the Website) but there’s not one (a facebook page).

Oregon Dairy’s concert series | This family-owned business sponsors a Summer Concert Series. Friday, June 29 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, “Live Music by The Sonic Tonic (Rock/Jazz).”

Lancaster Stands Up | “Five candidates have taken Lancaster Stands Up’s No Backroom Deals Pledge. All have vowed not to take contributions from individuals or corporate interests that stand to gain financially from projects or policy under their authority. Thank you to Allison Troy for Manheim Township Commissioner,Barry Kauffman for Manheim Twp. Commissioner,Heather Zink for Columbia Borough Council, Sharon Lintner for Columbia Borough Council, and Howard N Stevens Running for Columbia Borough Council for your integrity and commitment to making sure everyday people are included in conversations about the future of their communities.

