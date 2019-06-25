GAGA: “I want the teen Mental Health First Aid program in every school in this country.”

“Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and the National Council for Behavioral Health announced that they will expand teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) to 20 additional high schools around the country this fall. The innovative new peer-to-peer program empowers young people to support each other in times of need or crisis.

“‘With teen Mental Health First Aid, we like to say, it’s okay to not be okay,’ said Lady Gaga, co-founder of Born This Way Foundation, as she shared the stage at her Las Vegas concert with 16 students who had just completed the first tMHFA pilot in eight schools across the country. ‘Sometimes when life gives you a million reasons to not want to stay, you need just one person that looks at you, listens to you, helps you get help and validates how you feel.’

“Together, Born This Way and the National Council have put this program in eight schools and soon it will be in 20 more. I know for certain that I’m not stopping here,” she continued. ‘I want the teen Mental Health First Aid program in every school in this country.’”

“Teenagers face unique situations like bullying, peer pressure and body image. These issues usually occur face-to-face; however, they can occur online through social media too. Use these tips to help you make social media a more positive and empowering environment.”

SOURCE: Mental Health Monthly