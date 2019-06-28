Friday’s news items [Columbia’s All Stars; coulda’ & shoulda’; RiverFest; two anniversaries; take your daughter to work day & more] – 6/28/2019

Easy idea; could have been here | “Community to paint Lancaster’s first ‘artful intersection’ at Crystal Park on Saturday” – Lancaster Online

LL All Star |Junior second baseman, Ryan Redding, Columbia is a member of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 2019 All Star team; he racked up these credentials: .509 with 12 SBs, 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored. Had 10 extra-base hits, including three HRs, with .571 OBP and .830 SLG. – Lancaster Online

Columbia’s All Star softball players | Two Crimson Tide softball players have been named to the L-L Softball All-Section 4 squad; congratulations, Kamron Andrews, shortstop and Hallie McCoy, outfielder.

Fireworks will fill the sky | and according to this article at Lancaster Online, “If you’re looking for a unique way to watch fireworks this Fourth, look no further. Chiques Rock Outfitters is offering a guided tour, (Fireworks Paddle) to a local island to watch the Wrightsville fireworks. They provide the equipment and guides; you bring the cheese and crackers.”

Some elected public servants only want “good news” | Consider “When No News Isn’t Good News: What the Decline of Newspapers Means for Government” – Governing.com

Win this bike!

Bike raffle | “You can win this red, white and blue Klinedinst Special antique ladies bicycle! Just buy a $5 ticket at the CCCA station this Saturday, June 29, 9 am – 2 pm on Locust Street during the Antiques, Arts & Crafts Show! A winner will be chosen at 2 p.m. Winner will be notified if not present. – Columbia Concerned Citizens Association

Today’s the anniversary

An excellent report | of the battle at Wrightsville and the burning of The Bridge, Sunday, June 28, 1863 – Warfare History Network

GOP bummed | The Supreme Court rules that not only whites and Evangelicals should be counted in the 2020 Census – AP News

If you’re poor, you don’t have a friend in Pennsylvania | “Winners and losers in Pa.’s $34 billion state budget package” – WITF

Take your daughter to work day | Seriously? Daughter joins daddy at the G-20 Summit.

“a rich kid’s house party” | Other than his family members, “Who gets a seat at the G-20 table? – MarketPlace

Lititz PD gets K9 vehicle | “Today LBPD K9 Unit took possession of our 2019 Ford Police Interceptor. This interceptor is specially outfitted for use by the K9 unit.” – Lititz Police Department CrimeWatch

Stonewall anniversary | “history’s first major protest on behalf of equal rights for LGBT people” – History.com

Working toward understanding | Tips for talking about controversial stuff – Futurity

Update | “PennDOT to Close, Detour Westbound Route 283 Ramp to Route 722 for One Month in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County; 2-year project will widen State Road, replace bridges over Amtrak and Route 283.” – news release