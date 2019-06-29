Saturday’s news items [council meeting agenda; state budget approved; H.A.R.B. controversy; Sing-A-Longs; Code Orange Day & more] – 6/29/2019

July 2 Council agenda | Download here: 07-02-2019-columbia-borough-council-work-session-agenda-and-meeting-packet – Borough Website [The agenda includes these items:

Discuss Ordinance 913-2019 regarding repeal of Ordinance 897-2018 (Revolving Loan Fund)

Discuss 2016 General Obligation Bond and Ordinance 914-2019

Legal Notice | “repealing Ordinance Number 897 of 2018 that established a Commercial Revolving Loan Program” – Borough Website

PA has a budget | Education gets a major boost; click here to download the budget i brief. Heres the state’s budget Webpage.

H.A.R.B. CONTROVERSY | In Strasburg — Lancaster County’s other borough with a Historic Architectural Review Board — its council, in a 5-2 vote, sided with its H.A.R.B. decision to deny a homeowners request to replace wooden windows with vinyl windows. The H.A.R.B. relied on the borough’s ordinance “which states existing wooden windows are to be retained whenever possible if they can be repaired.” Two councillors voted against the HA.R.B.’s decision and one citing “council has had similar issues with the architectural board before and it’s getting to be like a ‘big brother situation.’” – LNP -Always Lancasater

More big brother | In Manor Township, “the Manor Township Police Department is asking all businesses and residents with surveillance camera systems to register with the police department.” – Manor Township CrimeWatch

Lost our spot | “A lot of things are more expensive in California than in the rest of the country—rent, coffee, artisanal salads. Gas is no exception. At nearly $4, the state’s average for a gallon of gas is the highest in the nation. (The national average is $2.70.) When California’s new gas tax comes into effect on July 1, the price of gas will go up an additional 5.6 cents per gallon.” – The Masthead

Bet her insurance goes up | A Mountville resident was “clocked … traveling 118.3 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.” – Manheim Township CrimeWatch

Not this year | No Phillies starting this year at the Major League Baseball All-Star game – ESPN

Code ORANGE DAY | Lancaster County’s not included in this Department of Environmental Protection warning for today, but neighboring Chester County is. To help keep the air healthy, residents and business are encouraged to voluntarily restrict certain pollution-producing activities by:

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk;

Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature;

Carpooling or using public transportation; and

Combining errands to reduce trips.

Doesn’t anyone care? The car show was last week.

Today is | Columbia’s “Antique Art and Craft Show” according to the listing at the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Website.

Pretty certain it’s happening | These signs were posted along the 400 block of Locust Street yesterday.

Sing-A-Longs | Saw the above sign (in the circle) driving to Lancaster yesterday. Summer “Sing-A-Longs” piqued our interest. Prima’s boutique musicals, concerts, and special events is presenting these events. In case you didn’t know, Prima is a cute little boutique venue located at 941 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster. Long-time Lancaster Countians may recognize the building that “was once part of the Hamilton Watch Company complex. The building now known as Wheatland Place was home to a research and engineering lab. When it debuted in 1952, a celebration was held in the building’s auditorium (now the Hamilton Ballroom). It was in this building that the world’s first all-electronic digital watch, the Pulsar, was developed in the early ‘70s. The last watch-related tenant was the Swatch Group. When they vacated the premises in 2003, a local

family purchased the building with the intention of creating a mixed use office complex.”