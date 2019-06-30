Sunday’s news items [RIP, Officer Alvarez; Mayor updates Columbia; weeds; food serving inspections & more] – 6/30/2019

The ultimate meeting place | “What McDonald’s Does Right: Americans have fewer and fewer spaces to gather. That’s where nuggets come in.” – The Atlantic

Weeds along Lancaster Avenue | Why is this not a code violation?

2020 cannot come fast enough. That’s when Jeff Helm gets out of the food serving establishments inspection business. It the interim, Columbia could elect to post each month’s inspections at its Website and/or facebook page. Will it?

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for June 28 at Lancaster Online. If you’re blocked from viewing this article because of the newspaper’s paywall, you can go to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s database to see all of the reports for the week ending or anytime.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia will continue to have its own inspection system until 2020. It is ongoing; not posting the monthly inspections is a display of a purposeful lack of transparency .