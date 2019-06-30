Sunday’s news items, part 2 [Craft show notes; LNP article; local news & more] – 6/30/2019

Craft show notes| What’s happened? Just a couple of years ago, the Chamber-sponsored Antique Art and Craft Show stretched all the way to Third Street. Yesterday’s event yielded a lot fewer vendors and Customers. During several hours ambling about there, we overheard a woman on her mobile phone telling someone, “Don’t bother, there’s not a lot here.” At the end of the day, one vendor offered he’d had “zero sales” for the day. And the day ended quicker than the posted 2:00 pm for some vendors as the above photo, snapped around 1:30 shows. The Columbia Concerned Citizens Association (CCCA) awarded a nifty, retro bike as a fund-raising prize.

At it’s 2:00 pm promised drawing, the CCCA selected wining entries for the bike and other prizes. The winner of the bike is Rich Bair of Columbia! Other prize winners, include:

Antique Red Klinedinst Special Bicycle, winner Rich Bair

Texas Roadhouse Meal Bundle, winner June Graham

Two Smith’s Med Cheesesteaks, winner Teresa Musser Rosie’s Deli, $25 Gift Certificate, winner Teresa Musser Thank you to all the sponsors’ donations.

Amen | shared by a friend

“When a local team wins a national championship | your daily newspaper will tell you all about it! (Um, 36 hours later)” – Nieman Lab {NOTE: The Nashville Tennessean is owned by Gannett, the same (newspaper?) group that produces the York Daily Record, the Lebanon Daily News and recently acquired the Reading Eagle. Note, too, the irony at the Gannett splash page when it boasts, “LOCAL IS NATIONAL. We deliver the stories within the story.

In today’s Lebanon Daily News, there are just two local news articles — The page one article about dairy farming and the lead story on the sports section lead page. That’s it: just two.