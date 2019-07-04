Today’s news items [People always have; borough notices; unequal growth; & more] – 7/4/2019

“overcrowding and poor living conditions” | People are coming to America … as they always have – Newsy

Different people make America Great | “The perception that mountain folk like to be poor serves someone — but it’s not the poor mountain folk. The representation of Appalachia as all white is not only inaccurate, but it preserves a false and destructive ideal of imaginary ‘pure white stock.’ Images of decay and absence allow those in power to turn away from a place that has been forgotten, but has not disappeared. The narrow ideas that circulate about this broad place do active harm. To more fully understand a place — its real poverty alongside its potential for renovation, its history of fierce activism alongside the stories of extraction and abuse — requires a sort of patchwork panorama, made up of many angles and many points of view.” The above is an extract from this exceptional “long read” – “Hillbillies need no elegy.”– BitterSoutherner.com

draft dodger envy | The draft dodger and the rich ilk get their dictator parade – The

Boston Globe

Below minimum wage workers | Only in America: The US is the only industrialized nation where tip workers depend on tips for the majority of their income. – Public Source

“‘Nothing Prepares You for the Inhumanity of It’” | Pennsylvania Representative’s report on her visit to the border “people holding pens (concentration camps)” [our words] – The Atlantic

Then and Now | “The spoils of growth in the ’90s were spread out more evenly. Now, according to the Federal Reserve, more than a third of the economic gains are going to the richest 1%.” – MarketPlace

“How Americans Decided Dogs Can’t Eat Grains | A new warning about dog food underscores a problem with certain diets that goes beyond pets.” – The Atlantic

No snow days | “New Pennsylvania law ends snow days as we know them, enabling schools to have students work from home” – The Morning Call

Podcast: Strong neighborhoods | “Strong neighborhoods are not strong by coincidence. These living areas become great because the people who live there care for one another and are engaged in community life.” – La Voz Lancaster