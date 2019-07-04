“The History of the Fourth of July” – Military.com

Today, Americans celebrate Independence Day!
“On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies claimed their independence from England, an event which eventually led to the formation of the United States. Each year on the fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, Americans celebrate this historic event.
“Conflict between the colonies and England was already a year old when the colonies convened a Continental Congress in Philadelphia in the summer of 1776. In a June 7 session in the Pennsylvania State House (later Independence Hall), Richard Henry Lee of Virginia presented a resolution with the famous words: ‘Resolved: That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.’”
This evening, Emperor Trump will speak on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. He has had the Park Service spend some 2.5 million extra dollars for the annual celebration of our country’s Declaration of Independence from England. We have no idea where they got this cash.
There are to be fighter jets zooming over the National Mall and tanks moving on the ground and probably lots of soldiers marching. The emperor has declared that the annual fireworks will be the biggest we have ever had for this event.
Imagine what all of this noise and bombast will do to soldiers who have fought for our country and returned with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) they have because of the wars.
One would think we are a Banana Republic! This thing tonight should remind us of the countries with dictators that have events with soldiers, tanks, other military weapons, jets flying over and so-called patriotic speeches.
Meanwhile, in other parts of our nations capitol on such streets as Connecticut Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue and in all four of DC’s quarters, there will be many homeless people.