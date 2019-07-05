Friday’s news items [Marietta’s fireworks: the possible; jingoism; Sheriff’s Sales & more] – 7/5/2019

“Look up Marietta! | Independence Day fireworks display slated for Saturday” [It’s what can happen when someone has an idea and a community comes together as a “like-minded” team.] – Lancaster Online [See the Marietta Fireworks facebook page.]
This is from the “About” page: “A few years ago we lost a community treasure. In 2018, we successfully brought the show back for all to enjoy. Let’s work together to do something positive in Marietta and keep the show going! All funds donated to this page will help to fund the fireworks display. Here is the break down of what we need to succeed:
- Minimal cost to put on a quality display – $15,000.
- Additional Laser Light display estimate approximately $10,000.
Polls | “How unpopular / popular is Donald Trump?” – FiveThirtyEight
“symbolic, jingoistic and untraditional” | Yep, that’s the takeaway from the DIC’s politcal talk – The Guardian
Veterans: “Deeply betrayed” | by parade spectacle – Newsweek
The rat could provide “Medicare for all” | A spoof: “Projections Show U.S. Could Fund Medicare For All For 400 Years Charging $1 To Punch Mitch McConnell In the Face” – Political GarbageChute
Meanwhile … news from Moscow | These articles at Pravda paint a different view of the US and Trump:
- “Militarism Defines Trump’s 4th of July Spectacle.”
- “Russian super-weapons technologically outmatch the Pentagon’s best, developed at a small fraction of the cost, using its resources efficiently.”
in one of Beijing’s newspapers | there’s this. – China Daily
and in one of North Korea’s | NOTHING – The North Korea Times
in France | nothing, too. – Le Monde
printed by an immigrant | “The first Declaration of Independence” – BillyPenn
Several properties listed | for Columbia Borough