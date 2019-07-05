a few “scenes seen” on a hot Tuesday afternoon

It was super hot a few days ago; a perfect opportunity to walk around downtown and see the scenes.
This church’s sign sends an inviting, welcoming inclusive message.
It’s just a little bit of yellow curb; no one will mind if I park here.
Columbia’s a designated “Tree City” that could just as easily be awarded “Weed City” status.
Though there are some encouraging signs, Columbia’s not an extremely “pedestrian-friendly” borough. Lots of pedestrian cross-walks are poorly marked or faded. The crosswalk (above, lower right) heads dead into a curb. Not an easy path for someone with mobility challenges. The markings (above, lower left) at the cross-walks at Front and Bridge Streets are bolder, brighter and better.
Thank you. Borough crews were tidying up the Veterans Plaza gateway landscape last recently on a really hot day.
2 comments
One could argue that ‘weeds’ are good for the wee creatures who live there.
True enough, Mr. B. – it’s just that the Borough has numerous instances of verbiage in ordinances about weeds: “Any premises or structure which … has an uncontrolled growth of weeds … ”
The citing is International Property Maintenance Code 302.4 Weeds.
All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds or plant growth in excess of [Section 302.4. Insert: Allowable height of grass shall be 6” (inches) in developed Residential, Commercial and Industrial zoned districts. Allowable height of grass shall be 12” (inches) in undeveloped Residential, Commercial and Industrial zoned districts.] All noxious weeds shall be prohibited. Weeds shall be defined as all grasses, annual plants and vegetation, other than trees or shrubs provided; however, this term shall not include cultivated flower and gardens.
We found this definition for Weeds:
“Weeds shall be defined as those plants designated as Class A, B, and C Noxious weeds by the state noxious weed control board, including but not limited to all grasses, dandelions, morning glory, uncontrolled berry bushes, and other weeds, annual plants and vegetation, other than trees or shrubs provided; however, this term shall not include cultivated flowers and gardens.”
This dictionary definition of a weed states that a weed is “a valueless plant growing wild, especially one that grows on cultivated ground to the exclusion or injury of the desired crop.”
OR “any undesirable or troublesome plant, especially one that grows profusely where it is not wanted:”
Wikipedia, of course, has a lot more on Weeds: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weed
Then, of course, there’s this weed: https://www.marijuana.com