a few “scenes seen” on a hot Tuesday afternoon

It was super hot a few days ago; a perfect opportunity to walk around downtown and see the scenes.

This church’s sign sends an inviting, welcoming inclusive message.

It’s just a little bit of yellow curb; no one will mind if I park here.

Columbia’s a designated “Tree City” that could just as easily be awarded “Weed City” status.

Though there are some encouraging signs, Columbia’s not an extremely “pedestrian-friendly” borough. Lots of pedestrian cross-walks are poorly marked or faded. The crosswalk (above, lower right) heads dead into a curb. Not an easy path for someone with mobility challenges. The markings (above, lower left) at the cross-walks at Front and Bridge Streets are bolder, brighter and better.

Thank you. Borough crews were tidying up the Veterans Plaza gateway landscape last recently on a really hot day.

Downtown buildings.

Vehicles sitting there doing what?