Compare investment value

Compare | The comparison of property taxes in Lancaster County School Districts is the topic of this Lancaster Online article PLUS there’s an easy fill in the blanks comparison of school taxes paid among districts. Columbia Borough School District’s clearly the highest priced school district for property taxes AND the district’s taxes are going up again for the 2019-20 school year.

Voracious appetites and lethargic, lying legislatures | School districts and municipalities just keep going back to the tax payer troughs rather than making tough calls about spending and cost controls. A comment following the above article says this:

“It’s your own fault. The voters keep sending the same legislators back to Harrisburg. The party committe (sic) members won’t even give us alternatives. At election time, they promise relief but can’t get around the influence of the special interest groups. Plenty of time to add unfunded mandates and kiss babies but the hard issues of property taxes, over sized government, unfunded pensions, etc are too hard.

WHEN IN DOUBT, VOTE THEM OUT.”

Compare School Results | There are many measurements for comparing results or output for almost everything we buy. Value received for resources expended is a measure people often use to make decisions.

“The Future Ready PA Index is a collection of school progress measures related to school and student success. The Index includes a range of assessment, on-track, and readiness indicators, to more accurately report student learning, growth, and success in the classroom and beyond.”