17512 Columbia

on THAT side of The River

boat tours

Beginning on Sunday | “Explore the Susquehanna River in our comfortable, 10 passenger pontoon boat! Susquehanna National Heritage Area staff will guide participants on a 1 hour 15 minute tour of the river while sharing its rich natural and cultural history. You will experience the joy of being on the water, hearing stories of the river, and viewing beautiful scenery and wildlife.

“FREE tours depart from the Zimmerman Center for Heritage dock every Saturday and Sunday through the summer at 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2:30 PM.”

Details here.

