Tuesday’s news [Trolley tales; fireworks; Congratulations, Black Olive; “Laugher” POTUS & more] – 7/8/2019

Congratulations, Black Olive | Named in this Lancaster Online article: “Readers pick 17 best breakfast places in Lancaster County

Enough already | “Pa.’s new fireworks law has rattled some people enough to want it repealed” – Penn Live

Are legislators listening? | “PA Firefighters, Residents Upset over 2017 Fireworks Law” – Firehouse Magazine

Trolley losses | Seems some folks think trolleys are good ideas, though the Customers necessarily do not. In Lancaster City, some folks are pitching a tour concept “much different than the downtown trolley operated by the Red Rose Transit Authority, which has been flirting with cancellation due to low ridership.

The Lancaster trolley experience costs riders $1.75 a pop which was more than Columbia’s. Situations is, though, that no matter the price — absent Customer demand, nothing will succeed in a capitalist society.

Remember the wild-eyed giddiness when a former Chamber of Commerce director, a former public works director and a current borough councillor went and bought a trolley. It was a “great deal.” But there was no market study; no needs or wants assessment — nothing but the uninformed giddiness of “spending other people’s money.”

Today, Columbia’s trolley is not operating, yet there are Trolley Stop signs around the borough. Today, Columbia has yet another bad idea expenditure that taxpayers have and are paying for. That’s what “the highest property tax in the county produces.

In today’s POLICE LOG | It’s the Christian way: In one of the county’s townships, “a man was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after fighting with another man about parking while attending an event July 5 at a church.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

Shouldn’t matter; evangelicals stopped reading it a few years ago | “Bible shortage? Publishers say Trump’s proposed tariffs could cause it” – Lancaster Online

This should sicken even the most rabid DIC defenders: “Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein is a free man, despite sexually abusing dozens of underage girls according to police and prosecutors. His victims have never had a voice, until now.” – The Miami Herald

Sordid details revealed | Another chapter: Big boss’s boinking buddy busted – The Miami Herald

Will it matter? | Probably not, because this POTUS has a record of granting clemency to so me really evil people.

He must have meant the “Laugher Curve” | “As recently as June 19, Trump continued to cite his Wharton background, sometimes in misleading ways. Awarding the Medal of Freedom to Laffer, Trump claimed that ‘I’ve heard and studied the Laffer curve for many years in the Wharton School of Finance.’’ Trump graduated from Wharton in 1968, and Laffer didn’t outline his tax-cutting theory on the back of a napkin until 1974, according to Laffer’s account in a book he co-wrote called ‘The End of Prosperity.’ Thus, studying the Laffer curve during Trump’s time at the school would have been impossible.” – from this article at The Boston Globe

Tonight after the council meeting | “The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9. It will be televised to a national U.S. audience on Fox, which is using a four-man broadcast team of Joe Buck, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.” – Sporting News

How old is this letter writer? | “If I had warned them to ‘stop or be shot,’ and they continued to run, yes, I would shoot them.” – from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“Pet Supplies Plus Issues Consumer Advisory | Bulk Pig Ear Product FDA Investigating Contaminated Pig Ear Treats Connecting to Salmonella” – Food and Drug Administration

Under the lights | “Minor league baseball salaries hover at poverty level while major league teams earn big profits“ – PA Post