“If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there, does it still make a sound?”

“If there’s a traffic crash on a Friday night in Columbia and it’s not reported at the Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch Page or its facebook page, did it happen?

“If the traffic crash happened and the vehicle operator was reported to have been visibly intoxicated or impaired while drinking alcohol at a social club earlier, who is culpable?”

“Pennsylvania’s 2016 Liquor Code changes now require that anyone hired on or after Aug. 8, 2016, who serves or sells alcoholic beverages and/or checks IDs – ncluding bartenders, waiters, beer distributor sales persons, bouncers, doorpersons, etc. – must complete RAMP server/seller training within six months of being hired by a licensee, unless the person successfully completed RAMP server/seller training prior to being hired.”

“If the above scenario happened, what are the responsibilities of the social club?”

“If the above scenario happened, do citizens, pedestrians and other drivers have a right to know the details of the scenario?”

What happens after any serious accident? Subsection C of Pennsylvania’s Title 75 answers those questions.

“Should the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and its enforcement agency, the Pennsylvania State Police, know the details? Who should inform them.