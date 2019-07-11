Thursday’s news items [wet weather day, vigilance; standing as citizens speak out in old Columbia Drive In property & more] – 7/11/2019

Nasty weather day | Today’s Weather! “Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could be severe.”

“We must all be more vigilant … “

Truer words were never spoken | On Tuesday charges were dropped against the seven Lancaster Countians who exercised their First Amendment rights, including: “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” In 2017, they were arrested for protesting the construction of the gas pipeline running through the land owned owned by the “Adorers of the Blood of Christ, an order of Roman Catholic nuns” in West Hempfield Township. This article appeared in Tuesday’s LNP – Always Lancaster; the judge’s comments are a stinging rebuke of legislation proposed by a Pennsylvania Senator from Lancaster County who stands way right of center. The editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster agrees and ends with “But in his (Senator Scott Martin’s) zeal to get things done in Harrisburg, he’s reminded us occasionally of the proverbial bull in the china shop — and with HB 323 (sic), what stands to be broken is the First Amendment.”

From Columbia PD’s CrimeWatch page | Simple assault, theft, disorderly conduct & more

West Hempfield’s issue begins | At the July 2 Supervisor’s meeting, some citizens were denied “standing” because their properties are not adjoining; the Township’s attorney said they were denied because “traffic or stormwater concerns do not constitute standing.” Not always is attorney guidance accurate. Sometimes attorney guidance violates state law.

fireworks “warzone” | In Easton, if it’s on your property, you get cited. – The Morning Call

Familiar ring | “‘Public corruption here is deeply rooted,’ said Bertram de Souza, whose 40-year Vindicator career spans revealing corruption as a reporter and his role now of columnist and editorial-page editor. The paper, he told me, gets consistent complaints for being ‘too negative’ — especially about Trump, who has many fervent local fans.” – from this arcticle, “‘Democracy . . . is about to die in Youngstown’ with closing of the local newspaper” in The Washington Post.

OPINION | “A declining newspaper is better than no newspaper. A rundown newspaper is better than no newspaper. A bad newspaper is better than no newspaper.” – NiemanLab.org

Note to elected public servants | At this time, this nation has a First Amendment to The Constitution and, as an elected public servant and an instrument of government, you cannot block comments. Private entities, on the other hand, can.