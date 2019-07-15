17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [starting a non profit; Mrs. PA; A.I.; better ways to learn; & more] – 7/15/2019

There are steps to take | to start a non profit. There’s a lot more to it than just saying it. 

This process is very similar to creating a regular corporation except that you have to take the extra steps of applying for tax-exempt status with the IRS and their state tax division. These are the steps to take to incorporate your nonprofit:

  • Choose a business name – Make sure to check the state-by-state information on the various laws that apply to naming a nonprofit in your state.
  • Appoint a Board of Directors – Draft your bylaws with guidance from your Board of Directors. These are the operating rules for your nonprofit.
  • Decide on a legal structure – Choose whether your organization will be a trustcorporation, or association.
  • File your incorporation paperwork – You must next file formal paperwork, or articles of incorporation, and pay a small filing fee to your state. Look up your state office through the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO).
  • Apply for tax-exempt status – A nonprofit organization may be eligible for exemption from federal income tax. The IRS provides guidance and instructions on applying for tax-exempt status. Learn more about federal tax exemption requirements in IRS Publication 557 – Tax-Exempt Status for Your Organization (PDF, Download Adobe Reader) or by calling the IRS Tax Exempt and Government Entities Hotline at 1-877-829-5500.

Today’s weather will be a dream | but then LOOK OUT: “Monday will feature plenty of blue sky, no rain, low humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures. It will be the coolest day of the week, ahead of potentially dangerous summertime heat.” – FOX43-TV

mrs pa

Crowned in Lancaster | Allentown educator and mom is Mrs. Pennsylvania The Penn Live

ai

The future | is in the hands / minds of the Chinese 60 Minutes

It’s about “state control” | Made in China, Exported to the World: The Surveillance State”The New York Times

Biggest threat? | “China” says nominee to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of StaffTask & Purpose [NOTE: Candor and truth speak is not favored in “the swamp.]

john green

A better way to learn | Watch this too60 Minutes

A better way to learn | Here’s one of John Green’s “Crash Course” YouTube videos

If Hitler had Twitter | It would have looked like this.  Go back where you came from.

Pho King FREE in Lancaster | is one of the “9 Pa. restaurants with free food if you complete their gut-busting challenges”Penn Live

 

