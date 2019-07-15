Monday’s news items [starting a non profit; Mrs. PA; A.I.; better ways to learn; & more] – 7/15/2019

There are steps to take | to start a non profit. There’s a lot more to it than just saying it.
This process is very similar to creating a regular corporation except that you have to take the extra steps of applying for tax-exempt status with the IRS and their state tax division. These are the steps to take to incorporate your nonprofit:
- Choose a business name – Make sure to check the state-by-state information on the various laws that apply to naming a nonprofit in your state.
- Appoint a Board of Directors – Draft your bylaws with guidance from your Board of Directors. These are the operating rules for your nonprofit.
- Decide on a legal structure – Choose whether your organization will be a trust, corporation, or association.
- File your incorporation paperwork – You must next file formal paperwork, or articles of incorporation, and pay a small filing fee to your state. Look up your state office through the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO).
- Apply for tax-exempt status – A nonprofit organization may be eligible for exemption from federal income tax. The IRS provides guidance and instructions on applying for tax-exempt status. Learn more about federal tax exemption requirements in IRS Publication 557 – Tax-Exempt Status for Your Organization (PDF, Download Adobe Reader) or by calling the IRS Tax Exempt and Government Entities Hotline at 1-877-829-5500.
