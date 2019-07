When America was a great nation with morals, a welcoming attitude and a protective posture against tyranny and despotism. When everyone looked up to her. When elected public servants could be trusted to do the right thing for those they represented. When she promised:

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of you teamming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

There was a time …