17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [combined responders?; splash pad; drug search dogs at the Library CANCELED & more] – 7/16/2019

Flirting with 100 | This week’s temperatures Penn Live

fire - ems

combined fire & EMS | One of the ideas suggested in Emergency Medical Services funding challenge ABC27-TV

“This is the internet — and government — in 2019.” | AREA 51 “sh*tpost on Facebook about storming area 51” gets USAF response.thefreethoughtproject

some ingetrity peeks through | Pennsylvania’s Toomey and Smucker nudge backLancaster Online [Others, too – but not the tandem with double chins, the Rat from Kentucky and the racist from South Carolina.]

CANCELEDPRIDE WEEK | “LGBT flag raised at City Hall for Lancaster Pride Week”Lancaster Online

Perfect weather for a Splash Pad | The new Splash Pad at Muddy Run Park opened yesterday. 

Like it | Now East Hempfield Township’s Police Department’s CrimeWatch page includes a “POLICE INCIDENTS FROM 6/29/19 THRU 7/11/19” post. Columbia’s CrimeWatch Page includes this charge:“indirect criminal contempt.” Here’s the PA Criminal Code narrative for that charge.

LEGAL NOTICES | A zoning board hearing announced and  a legal notice announcing ordinances concerning fire inspections and smoke alarms appear in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. One of them also appears at the borough Website.

