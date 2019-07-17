Wednesday’s news items [PRIDE festival; poo in the water; make a rain barrel; “clean slate” & more] -7/17/2019

Gone | The mattress trash heap on Avenue H’s 400 block is gone; the public safety threat (debris in the middle of the alley) is gone.

Poo in the water | “Lancaster pool temporarily closed after fecal contamination” – ABC27NEWS-TV

“Rain Barrel Workshop” | August 15 at 6:30 pm in York; register here.

Teslas and KIAs | among the most expensive cars to insure – 24/7 Wall St.

Subarus, Hondas & some others | among the least expensive to insure – ibid

Still think it ain’t a “rich mans’s justice system?” | “Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer said his client is willing to pay up to $100 million to remain out of prison pending trial. His lawyer told a judge during a bail hearing Monday that Epstein was “ready to sign” for bail no matter the cost. Last week, Epstein’s lawyers proposed a bail package that would let the multimillionaire await trial while under house arrest at his Manhattan home. The judge said he plans on deciding whether or not to let him go on Thursday. Epstein was arrested earlier this month and charged with sex trafficking of minors, as well as conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. Federal prosecutors, as well as two of Epstein’s accusers, urged the judge to deny him bail. Prosecutors argued that due to Epstein’s wealth and influence, he might try to flee the country or tamper with the investigation if he’s out on bail.” – Newsy.com

Stopped most SPAM callers |Since installing nomorobo robocalls declined markedly; seriously, it works. And it’s free for your home landline.

Death Cafe at Nissley Vineyards | “There will be conversation, cake, coffee, and tea. You may also purchase Nissley wine if you like. There’s no charge to attend on Sunday, September 15th, from 1-3 PM. See details here.

Saturday, July 20 | Lancaster Pride Festival

SOURCE: Borough facebook page

Just a month away | August 19 is the first day of school; the school year calendar is posted at the District’s Website.