17512 Columbia

Scenes seen on Tuesday afternoon

weeds booksA long time ago, someone said, “You can buy them books; you can send them to school, but … ” Today, it’s “You can buy them fancy fencing and put it on the wrong side of Heritage Drive, but … ” Where are the codes folks?

baptism

headlinesDifferent newspapers – different headlines | No state media showing here at Stover’s. Different newspapers with different headlines. It’s what democracies have in mind for the Fourth Estate.

luckySome are lucky; others not | It’s a matter of timing. Both cars, sans trailers, parked within feet of each other today.

againSeems like it’s every day | Weeping.

rampConsiderate | A new ADA-compliant ramp is being made ready.

Bobbing and buoyant | Note the waves rippling from left to right; the current changes when a weather front is coming. The heavy downpour happened within an hour of capturing these ducks.

old posterOut of date poster | Folks checking the safety notices on the bulletin board by The River will see this out of date poster.

spyder trapAlso they’ll see | the spider’s trap.

not so nice scenesVisitors and residents see | what others, includes codes officers, evidently don’t see.

There’s dismounted drill | and mounted drill.

 

