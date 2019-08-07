Wednesday’s news items – 8/7/2019

disbelief when mentors turn in to tormentors | “Boy Scouts abuse scandal reveals a hard truth about masculinity” – AZCentral

two out of three disapprove | of Warwick School Board’s idea – Lancaster Online

More boat tours coming | Letter–to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

At Columbia Spy | Info about Columbia Borough Council meeting tomorrow night

River Park’s rain gardens are in great shape this year.

Crossing guards wanted | “The Columbia Borough Police Department is currently accepting applications for Crossing Guards for the 2019/2020 school year. Applications are available online at www.columbiapa.net/Forms/ or at the Borough Office located at 308 Locust Street. Please submit your application to the attention of Pam. Contact the Police Department at 717-684-7735 with any questions.”