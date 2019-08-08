Thursday’s news items [new normal in pre-school; NNO photos; How to say the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag & more] – 8/8/2019

That was then | This is now: Active shooter drills in pre-school.

Atta’ boy, Toomey | “U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., told Fox News that he won’t support banning military-style rifles, saying that “they’re extremely popular … ” – The Context

Now we’ll see “Who’s the boss?” | National Rifle Association warns POTUS – The Washington Post

“early childhood trauma and exposure to violence at a young age” | “We have studied every mass shooting since 1966. Here’s what we’ve learned about the shooters” – The Los Angeles Times

affirmed | “The property tax is the most unpopular tax in the state by far.” – Penn Live

Photos from National Night Out | Columbia Spy and the Columbia Police Department have them.

You’re probably saying the Pledge of Allegiance wrong. – AL.com [“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” – NOTE, there is no pause before “under God.”

Veterans social club savior | Lancaster’s AMVETs will reopen; “Nearly six months after an abrupt closure due to mismanagement, AMVETS Post 19 in Lancaster city is set to reopen Friday.” It’s the bane of so “social clubs” — mismanagement. At few of them understand, the mission of the club is distorted by someone who’s hijacked leadership for personal gain in a mostly cash business.

In Lancaster’s AMVETs’ case, a management guru has come along.

Could these be coming? | $300-$500 licence plates – FOX43-TV

“Five threats | to the livelihoods of low-wage workers in Pennsylvania” – PublicSource

NO crossing guards | That’s a conundrum one school district faced when a borough voted to not provide crossing guards. According to the School Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “After Borough Council decided not to continue hiring crossing guards and sharing costs with the district, the (Hempfield) school board voted to approve a short term plan for busing all students while the district looks at longer-term options.”

sex with robots | for some – there are “important ethical, moral and behavioral dilemmas.” – WikiTRIBUNE

Whining – sentence is too harsh | “Borough manager who stole $75K has to pay up, Pa. court says.” – Penn Live