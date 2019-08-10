Saturday’s news items, part 2 [shooting charges chance; big church; trusted staffers & more] – 8/10/2019

Murder charges dropped | Columbia’s homicide story changes – Lancaster Online
2,000 church members | Ephrata Community Church complex swells – Lancaster Online
“Woodstock’s Contradictions | 50 Years Later” – The New York Times
even in The Army | Those “trusted staffers” exist – FOX43-TV
Just completed its run in Marietta | “Evita director: ‘Charismatic despots are back in fashion’” – BBC
owed the bank $33,400,000 | Yet this investment property sells for $5,250,000 – Penn Live
How inviting! | In Bethlehem, school principals knock on doors to welcome children to school – The Morning Call
Coming to Ephrata | “Hilton Hotel, Jersey Mike’s, Panera Bread, AT&T, Super Cuts, Planet Fitness and Chipotle” add to the continued “uglification” Lancaster County. – The Ephrata Review
On Cape Cod | a newspaper start up; yes, starts up. – The Boston Globe
A video | about the history of our attachment to lawns: “The Great American Lawn: How the Dream Was Manufactured” – The New York Times
Smokey Bear … turned 75 yesterday