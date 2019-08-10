Saturday’s news items [property taxes are hard to kill; free-range codes application; toxic leadership & more] – 8/10/2019

“Five reasons Pa.’s school property taxes are so hard to kill”– PA Post

free-range employee | After you watch the archived Borough Council “work session” video at the Borough’s facebook page, aren’t you just flabbergasted that a codes official willfully and openly continues to decide which borough ordinances, enacted by the borough council, he will or will not enforce?

This little beauty was hard to photograph as it fluttered from bloom to bloom.

A Marine’s op-ed column | “Toxic leadership at the top.” – Task & Purpose

News item | Susquehanna Valley Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Opening of OSS Health Columbia | York-based OSS Health will celebrate the opening of their new office location at 548 Chestnut Street, Columbia on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 am. Light refreshments will be served.

OSS Health strives to improve the overall health of their patients by focusing on preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions using a variety of innovative treatments and techniques. OSS Health Columbia specializes in a variety of conditions associated with foot and ankle, and will also provide non-surgical treatment for spine and joint conditions starting in September with the addition of a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician.

“OSS Heath is proud to add expanded services in Lancaster County,” said Chad Rutter, DO, President of OSS Health. “With this new office, we have made top-quality care more accessible to the residents of Columbia and the surrounding areas. Patients can see a dedicated provider for treatment of foot and ankle pain, fractures, sports injuries, strains, and sprains, and soon a dedicated provider for back and neck pain.” Beverly Shank, Executive Director of the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce added, “We’re thrilled to have OSS Health open in Columbia. They are meeting a vital need in the community and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

OSS Health offers healthcare services in nine additional locations throughout Lancaster, York, Adams and Dauphin counties. OSS Health Columbia will be open by appointment only. For more information, visit http://www.osshealth.com. – SOURCE – news release

“Roadway safety is a concern nationwide | but some states are more dangerous than others. The team at Esurance analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data to uncover where dangers are most prevalent and where improvements are already in place. Here’s where Pennsylvania stands: Pennsylvania’s total crash fatalities steadily declined 6% between 2013 and 2017 with its 2017 figure of 1,137 the lowest ever recorded

Speeding remains the No. 1 cause of Pennsylvania traffic fatalities (41.2%) compared to alcohol (21.8%), drug-related crashes (7.8%) and distracted driving (5.3%)

Yet, Pennsylvania saw nearly a 10 percentage point decrease in alcohol-related fatalities over five years with speeding, drug-related and distracted driving fatalities also hitting a low Here’s access to the full study.

Re-inspections posted?| At Thursday’s meeting, a councillor asked the staffer who does the food serving facilities whether the consumer complaint reports would be posted; the ones the staffer elected not to post. Are they posted yet; nope – not yet!

Circuitous | way of saying there was no meeting held. Fairly thorough in this endeavor. https://columbianewsandviews.files.wordpress.com/2019/08/08-08-2019-council-meeting-helm.wav