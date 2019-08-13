Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [good public safety ideas; other good ideas; views from a macro level & more] – 8/13/2019

Real-time public safety notifications | REALLY good concept for police departments wanting to keep citizens informed.

Another good concept | The daily news report or the log

curious are the differences | in Website information about rental properties. See Middletown’s notice and see Columbia’s.

another good idea | The next Movies Under the Stars is Friday August 16th at the Locust Street Park in Columbia. Mark your calendar!

and another

for those who like it | “Olive Garden announces new ‘Lifetime Pasta Pass’“ – FOX43-TV

new regs; it’s “great to be an American” | Killing almost everything is OK – Penn Live

“red flags” | the NRA doesn’t agree – Penn Live

Mayor gone rogue? | “Chinese restaurant owner claims harassment by Middletown borough, mayor; parking lot cited” – The Middletown Press & Journal

Found this video fascinating | Tips for lacing your shoes