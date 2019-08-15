Today’s news items, part 2 [Interviewing school board applicants tonight; Is your pension safe?; “A cautionary tale”; blind obedience; anecdotal “evidence” & more] – 8/15/2019

Is your retirement pension safe? | This graphic is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Find out more about the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation here.

PA keeps spending | “Pay raises, increased costs in new Pa. state government employee contracts leave taxpayers with a $1.1 billion bill” – Penn Live

“Women and children in a cotton field in the 1860s. J. H. Aylsworth, via the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture” – New York Times

“In order to understand the brutality of American capitalism | you have to start on the plantation.” • “Slavery was undeniably a font of phenomenal wealth. By the eve of the Civil War,the Mississippi Valley was home to more millionaires per capita than anywhere else in the United States.”- The New York Times Magazine

Anecdotal statements aside | In a google search for “solar energy and radiation concerns in Europe today”, there’s nothing to substantiate that solar energy sources develop significant radiation effects. Here are “Solar Radiation Basics” from the US Department of Energy Website.

In short | Google produced no “reliable” website that substantiated any radiation effects resulting from solar panels.“Almost 90% of new power in Europe from renewable sources in 2016.”

LNP – Always Lancaster article reporting on the August 8 Council Work Session meeting.

“A cautionary tale” | LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial in today’s issue blasts the Eastern Lancaster County School District’s Board of Directors (Garden Spot High School) for it’s intransigence in sticking to its “controversial bathroom policy.” Because it’s wrong and because the board “is failing in its fiduciary duty to keep that school district from facing potentially costly litigation.” Whenever governing agencies make decisions, the “mostly volunteer” citizens serving on boards and councils, need to dismiss their personal biases and beliefs and govern in the interests of all.

Texting kills | “Police: Lancaster woman was texting before crash that killed bicyclist” – Penn Live

Blind obedience | “Pennsylvania lawmakers vote without knowing where all the money’s going. These folks don’t like it” – The Morning Call

Too much secrecy; too much power | “Fox Chapel school district board hired law firm to conduct an investigation they won’t tell the public about” – Public Source

School board agenda | Interviewing school board of directors’ applicants tonight

Why’s it take a high profile despicable character | to bring focus on prison deaths? “Prison deaths require no dark conspiracy” – The Boston Globe

100 years ago: Peterloo | “a clear example of class warfare waged mercilessly by the ‘rich’ against the ‘poor’.” – History Today