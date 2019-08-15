Thursday’s news items [road construction; ghost signs; RFPs; CPI inches up & more] – 8/15/2019

“The completed renovation of the Goodman Drug/Free Parking sign. Goodman Drug Co. originally began in 1877. Photo credit: Town of Mooresville”
Restoration | “Historic Wall Signs Preserve Mooresville’s Past” – Main Street America
Legal notice | Lock box ordinance change – Lancaster Online and Borough Website
Several RFPs posted | Several RFPs are posted at the borough Website as Columbia Borough “casts a wider net” to see if there are improved services or better pricing for borough contracted service providers. The RFP’s include:
-
RFP for Meter Technician – August 2019 – FINAL For Posting
-
RFP for PA Historic Resource Survey Consultant – August 2019 – FINAL For Posting
- RFP for Legal Services – Expected to Posted on/before August 19, 2019
- RFP for Auditor Services – Expected to Posted on/before August 19, 2019
-
RFP for Parking Study – Expected to Posted on/before August 19, 2019
Up | The July Consumer Price Index – Bureau of Labor Statistics
road work | “PennDOT to Repair and Resurface 1.5-Mile Section Route 772, Marietta Avenue in Mount Joy Borough, Lancaster County; Base repair, drainage, and curb work scheduled in advance of asphalt paving.” – news release
Nice going, DIC | Trump-induced recession coming – Vanity Fair
Who watches TV news | “Americans with less education …” – Nieman Lab
One comment
Great article about the preservation of “Ghost Signs,” that town understands historic preservation.