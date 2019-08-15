17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [road construction; ghost signs; RFPs; CPI inches up & more] – 8/15/2019

ghost walls.jpg“The completed renovation of the Goodman Drug/Free Parking sign. Goodman Drug Co. originally began in 1877. Photo credit: Town of Mooresville”

Restoration | “Historic Wall Signs Preserve Mooresville’s Past”Main Street America

Legal notice | Lock box ordinance change – Lancaster Online and Borough Website

rfp various

Several RFPs posted | Several RFPs are posted at the borough Website as Columbia Borough “casts a wider net” to see if there are improved services or better pricing for borough contracted service providers. The RFP’s include:

Up | The July Consumer Price IndexBureau of Labor Statistics

road work | “PennDOT to Repair and Resurface 1.5-Mile Section Route 772, Marietta Avenue in Mount Joy Borough, Lancaster County; Base repair, drainage, and curb work scheduled in advance of asphalt paving.”news release

lib - thursdays crochet

Nice going, DIC | Trump-induced recession coming Vanity Fair

Who watches TV news | “Americans with less education …” Nieman Lab

final push

