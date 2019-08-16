Friday’s news items [Taxes; how to run for school board; Sunshine law violation denied; school traffic changes; red/pink dot & more] – 8/16/2019

California’s taxes | “Proposition 13 treats all California property taxes the same. Voters could change that in 2020” – The Los Angeles Times

“How to Run for School Board | A Guide for School Board Candidates in Pennsylvania” – Pennsylvania School Boards Association

In case you’re wondering who reports to whom.

Where the sun don’t shine | “DA clears Columbia of second Sunshine Act violation complaint” – Lancaster Online

But … | “Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, a statewide trade group, disagreed with the office’s conclusion that the law intends for public access to ‘official action.’

“‘That conclusion ignores the intent of the law as well as its plain language,’ Melewsky said.”

In Mount Joy | There’s a legal notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster; Mount Joy is asking for bids for Contract Waste and Recycling Materials. Does that mean that borough is heading to a “that makes sense” single hauler model?

Tragic | “Police departments confront ‘epidemic’ in officer suicides” – WITF

Hiring | “The Columbia Borough Police Department is currently accepting applications for an entry level Police Officer. The starting salary is $49,603.” – Columbia Borough Police Department CrimeWatch

Traffic change | At the recent borough council meeting, the mayor and police chief narrated a change in the traffic patterns around Park Elementary School. Nothing was documented in writing nor was a map provided. According to the mayor, the school district has informed parents about the change. Councillor John Novak wondered why the residents without children in schools did not receive notificaiton. Here’s the notice posted at the School District Website:

For the Safety of Park Elementary School Students: Columbia Police Department, in cooperation with the school district, will close Sixth Street between Locust and Cherry Streets from 2:30 to 3:30 pm to ALL vehicle traffic. Students from Park will be dismissed on Sixth Street in front of the school building. The closure will occur daily when school is in session. School Begins Monday, August 19, 2019

Hey, I have a crazy idea | Let’s buy Greenland. – Business Insider

What’s that dot mean? | It’s been tough listening to the answers from some borough persons about what the red (pink) dot on zoning permits indicates. Here’s what it means. The red (pink) dot means that a certified professional or the H.A.R.B. has approved the plan. The borough’s building inspector is not a certified professional; nor is an office worker.

Weight loss claims | might be false – Federal Trade Commission