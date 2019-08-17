17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [Events in Columbia; another view on the school board turbulence; & more] – 8/17/2019

rtown hops

another view | On the turbulence in Columbia’s school boardLancaster Online

never again | “Senior District Judge Robert A. Herman Jr. should never hear another case!”LIP News

muni briefs 8-17Click on the graphic to enlarge; another view of the recent council meeting.

tide football scheduleScrimmage today | At 11:00

music at the riverMusic at the River | Sunday 3 to 5 pm

Rose's Death Cafe corrected dateJust a few seats remaining | Death Cafe at Rose’s Deli

nissley dc finalAnother Death Cafe | this one at Nissley Vineyards

Way are Death Cafes so popular? | More than 9,000 Death Cafes have been held around the world because according to this NPR article, “Death Cafes Breathe Life Into Conversations About Dying.”

Anonymity | “If someone ‘says’ it, let them own up to it.”NewsLanc OPINION

 

 

 

 

 

